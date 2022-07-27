A man pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer after waiving a preliminary examination in 79th District Court Wednesday afternoon before Judge John Middlebrook.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

