A man pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in 51st Circuit Court to a drug possession charge Tuesday morning before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Tommie Lee Green, 48, pleaded guilty to drug possession and habitual offender second offense notice.
Green admitted that he had the drug on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Mason County Chief Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand said a sentence agreement was sought where Green is to serve one year in the jail up front without work release.
He will be sentenced Jan. 17, 2023.
In a separate file, Green had a final trial conference hearing on three felony counts.
Two were charges of delivery or manufacturing methamphetamine and the third was conspiring to delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine or ecstacy.