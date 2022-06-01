A man pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer as a part of a probable cause conference hearing Wednesday in 79th District Court in Ludington.
Kyle Frederick Schilling pleaded to the two crimes after he waived his right to a preliminary exam. He also waived his arraignment in 51st Circuit Court in binding the matter over.
Instead of a hearing being scheduled in circuit court, Schilling chose to plead guilty to the felony charges before 79th District Court Judge John Middlebrook. A count of domestic violence was dismissed as well as a habitual offender fourth offense warrant.
The charges came from an incident that was investigated by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies Seth Pranger and Austin Mendes on Dec. 22, 2021. Schilling refused requests by the deputies as they were investigating.