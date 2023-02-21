A man pleaded guilty to several counts of possession of methamphetamine Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court.
Devin William Hawkins, 29, pleaded guilty to charges in three files before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Hawkins pleaded guilty to crimes in three separate files plus a count of habitual offender second offense ward.
In one file, Hawkins pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, but will have a count of possession of a dangerous weapon from a Dec. 7, 2022 incident.
In a second file, Hawkins pleaded guilty to possession of metamphetamine from a Nov. 10, 2022, incident. In a third file, he pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacturing of methamphetamine from a Nov. 23, 2022 incident.
A fourth file that had a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy will be dismissed at sentencing.
Hawkins will be sentenced April 18.