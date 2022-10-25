Judge Susan Sniegowski accepted a guilty plea from a man for stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Ronald Scott Miller, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge. As a part of the plea agreement read by Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand, it will be recommended that Miller receive probation but will not contact the victim or the co-defendant in the matter. Restitution for items charged and not charged will also be sought.
The original incident took place on June 23 in the 700 block of North Harrison Street in Ludington.
Miller will be sentenced on Dec. 13.