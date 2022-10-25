A man pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Stacey Roy Swiatlowski, 50, pleaded guilty to the charge before Sniegowski. Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand said an agreement was made between the two sides for a delayed sentence. Should Swiatlowski complete the terms of the agreement, the charge would be reduced to operating while intoxicated second offense.
The offense took place on Aug. 4 on West U.S. 10 near U.S. 31 in Amber Township.
Swiatlowski will be sentenced on Dec. 13.