A man pleaded no contest to larceny of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 in circuit court Tuesday.
David Gene Newman, 49, pleaded no contest to the county before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court. He also pleaded guilty to habitual offender, third offense.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink said she and the defense agreed to a plea and sentence agreement calls for Newman to pay $4,711.34 in restitution. If Newman sees through his delayed sentence, the plea would be withdrawn. If he should fail to pay the restitution, he will serve five months in jail.
Newman will be sentenced Dec. 20.