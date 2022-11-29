A man was sentenced to probation, jail time and more before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday morning.
James Matthew Carrier, 34, pleaded no contest to a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 6 in the City of Ludington.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said the charges were from an incident where Carrier confronted another man about a woman both men knew.
Sniegowski sentenced Carrier to two years of probation, that he is to continue to not contact the victim in the case, serve one year in jail with credit for 75 days but to serve 90 days up front.
Carrier also was assessed in $658 in fines and costs plus A $30 per month monitoring fee.