A 33-year-old man, whose trial was scheduled to begin today in 51st Circuit Court, entered a plea instead Tuesday afternoon.
Mason Alan Salisbury pleaded no contest to two charges of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree, with multiple variables.
A plea of no contest means that he neither confirms or denies the charges against him. According to court records the offense date was Feb. 14, 2022.
He remains free on a bond after posting 10% of a $50,000 cash or surety bond, or $5,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced in circuit court on June 27.