A man pleaded no contest to killing or torturing an animal in the second degree before Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Brandon Matthew Jablonski, 30, entered the plea to prevent civil liability. A count of reckless use of a weapon is to be dismissed at sentencing.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident where Jablonski shot a cat on or near a fence on a property on Gibson Road, Sniegowski said in reviewing the incident report.
Jablonski admitted, in the report, that he shot a cat with a .22 to the deputy.
He will be sentenced Sept. 6.
• Krista Michelle Rodriguez, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
In one instance, Rodriguez possessed the drug on Jan. 16, 2021, off of Cable Road in Custer Township, and in the other, she possessed the drug on March 27, near Nelson Road and U.S. 10 in the City of Ludington.
Rodriguez will be sentenced Sept. 6.