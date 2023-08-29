The Scottville man charged in the murder of a Hamlin Township man nearly 18 months ago has entered pleas in the case.
David Nicholas Blough, 37, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in 51st Circuit Court to charges of an added count of involuntary manslaughter and assaulting and resisting a police officer. A charge of homicide/open murder/statutory short form will be dismissed at the time he is sentenced.
Blough allegedly stabbed Kenneth Lee Schweitzer, 71, on March 16, 2022, in the Hamlin Township residence of his mother.
Blough the fled the scene on foot where he allegedly resisted apprehension by Deputy Austin Mendez in the area of Culver Road and Sixth Street.
Early on, attorneys for both the prosecutor’s office and the defense sought competency and criminal responsibility exams by the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline. In May 2022, he was initially found not competent to stand trial, but officials with the center said then that within 15 months, his competency could be restored. That occurred in July 2022.
During that competency hearing, Blough was revealed to be living with schizophrenia.
In October 2022, the case was bound over to 51st Circuit Court.
Blough was housed at the center and was transferred from there Tuesday morning by Mason County Sheriff’s Corrections officers. His commitment includes up to 60 days for a psychiatric examination and then an “indefinite amount of time.” Saline is in Michigan’s southeastern corner, south of Ann Arbor.
He sat emotionless in his orange jumpsuit at the hearing Tuesday morning, bound in handcuffs and leg irons. He spoke only to answer questions from Judge Susan Sniegowski.