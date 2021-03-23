Kyle Avery Michels pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of methamphetamines in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Michels, currently an inmate at the Mason County Jail, was arrested following a Jan. 30, 2020, incident on Benson Road in Branch.
He told the judge in his admission of guilt that he possessed about one-half of a gram of meth the day he was arrested.
He remains lodged in jail and will be sentenced on the charge May 11 at 3 p.m. According to the plea agreement he will face 12 months in jail with four months of that time to be served up front and the rest of the time to be served at the court’s discretion.