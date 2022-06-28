A man pleaded guilty to drug possession before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Stephen James Mishler entered the pleas Tuesday morning after Sniegowski ruled on denying a motion to amend the terms of his bond.
Mishler pleaded guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender second offense. A habitual offender third offense was dismissed.
The initial incident that Mishler was arrested for was on April 10 in the 3000 block of North Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township. While out on bond for the initial arrest, he was arrested for an incident that took place on May 7 at the intersection of Filer Street and Washington Avenue in the City of Ludington.
Mishler will be sentenced on Aug. 30.