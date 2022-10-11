A man pleaded guilty to false report of a felony in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon before Judge Susan Sniegowski.

Owen Matthew Storm, 19, pleaded guilty to the charge. The prosecutor’s office sought restitution on behalf of the Ludington Police Department. Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said three officers investigated the claim by Storm that he was the victim of an unarmed robbery.

Storm made the claim July 3 near the intersection of Rowe and Lowell streets in the City of Ludington.

Storm will be sentenced Dec. 6.

