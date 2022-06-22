A man pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge Wednesday during a hearing in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Joseph Benjamin Terhaar pleaded guilty to the felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy second or subsequent offense from an incident on Oct. 28, 2019. He pleaded as he was charged.
Terhaar admitted to Sniegowski that he possessed methamphetamine on Campbell Road south of Wever Road in Branch Township.
He previously was convicted of possession of marijuana in 2012.
He will be sentenced on Aug. 30.