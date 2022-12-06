One of three defendants charged with stealing a smoker from the 10 Spot in Pere Marquette Township pleaded guilty to the charge in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday morning.
Alvonya Martel Brown, 25, pleaded guilty to larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 in relation to the stolen smoker grill.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested Brown and two others in relation to the crime that took place on Oct. 18. According to the report, the Lone Star smoker grill with a value of $5,200 was taken from the 10 Spot to a location in Amber Township.
The trio were arrested the night the smoker was found to be stolen.
Brown, as a condition of accepting his plea, cannot have contact with Devonta Young, 27, and Garth Lemere Jr., 24.
Brown will be sentenced Feb. 21.