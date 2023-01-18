John Kenneth Oskaboose pleaded guilty unlawful use of an automobile Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniewgowski.
Oskaboose pleaded guilty to a lessercharge of unlawful use of an automobile, which is a two-year high court misdemeanor. The other charge was that of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle which is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.
He will be sentenced March 21.
His plea was in connection with the theft of a Cadillac Escalade from 203 S. Washington Ave. in the City of Ludington. Oskaboose’s plea agreement calls for three years of probation and community service.
Oskaboose told the judge, when asked, that he took the vehicle but did not intend to steal it on Nov. 4, 2022.