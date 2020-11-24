Jeffrey Lee Steiger was sentenced to 25 years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney during a hearing Monday, Nov. 16, in federal court in Kalamazoo.
According to his sentencing from the case file, Steiger received 300 months, or 25 years, in prison. He also received five years of supervised release after his release from prison, and he was ordered to pay restitution costs of $3,140 and a special assessment of $5,100.
Steiger, whose last known residence was in Casnovia, previously pleaded guilty to a count of production of child pornography. He was indicted in June on two other counts of attempting to produce child pornography and a count of possession of child pornography, but those three counts were dismissed at sentencing.
The case came from an incident in Mason County that was initially investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in July 2019 and through interviews with Homeland Security Investigations in February 2020. Steiger used a phone to record images of a girl on April 25, 2018, and he attempted to use a pen camera to capture images of three girls while they were undressed.
Steiger’s attorney, Federal Public Defender Sharon Turek, argued in a sentencing memorandum dated Nov. 9 that the judge follow the recommended sentence of 180 months, or 15 years in prison, from the federal probation officer.
The authorized maximum sentence was 30 years in prison, and the recommended guideline range was 30 years to life in prison based on the offense and criminal history.
Cases in state court
Two cases were initially brought in state court and reached 51st Circuit Court before the federal case was developed and prosecuted. One case has a felony count of capturing/distributing an image of an unclosed person and a felony count of surveilling an unclothed person. The second case has three felony counts of child abusive commercial activity and two felony counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
Steiger pleaded no contest in the second file to two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct — incapacitated victim. Pleading no contest means there was not an admission of guilt, but the defendant can be sentenced as if he did plead, or was found, guilty. Both cases have a sentencing date of Dec. 8, according to online records of 51st Circuit Court.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola told the Daily News the other charges would be dismissed because of a plea agreement. The first case file of capturing/distributing an image of unclothed person was the one the federal government prosecuted, and thus, was not further prosecuted in the state court system.