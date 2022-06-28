A Ludington man currently serving time with the Michigan Department of Corrections appeared Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court to be re-sentenced.
He was being re-sentenced because of a change in the sentencing guidelines that was part of sweeping legislation which was approved last year.
Zachary Alan Shurlow, 30, was re-sentenced on six charges, some were consecutive to one another while others were concurrent. On four of the charges he was given 629 days of prison credit, for time he has already served.
On the charge of receiving and concealing weapons he was sentenced to 56 months to 60 years; on the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon he was given two years and that must be served prior to count one. On the third charge, illegal possession of firearms, he was sentenced to 56 months to 60 years and that can be served concurrent to the other charges.
On court four, assault with a dangerous weapon he was given 4-15 years and that will be served concurrent to the other charges. On a second charge of felony firearms he was given two years. This charge must be served prior to him serving time on the assault charge.
On the charge of carrying a concealed weapon he was given two years and that time must be served before he serves the time on the other charges.
A charge of being a habitual offender fourth offense was added on to all the charges.
He was ordered to pay $470 in fines, costs and other court fees.