A man serving already with the Michigan Department of Corrections received prison time during a sentencing hearing in front of Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court.
Stewart Albert Rickert, 36, was sentenced to 3-20 years with the MDOC with credit for two days of jail already served, and his sentence is concurrent with sentences he received from other cases he is already serving time for. He must pay $460 in fines and costs including $180 in restitution.
Rickert stood mute or no contest when a plea was entered in February on charges of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation and domestic violence with a habitual offender third offense notice. At that time, Rickert, stood mute because of potential civil liabilities.
Restitution in the case is expected to change. Sniegowski ordered $180 in restitution to the victim for time missed at work, but is considering other restitution as proposed by the prosecutor’s office.
Rickert’s attorney, Michael Boyle, stated that he is challenging the restitution for travel by the victim to attend the previous hearings.
“The restitution is not requested from the place where (the victim) lived when the incident took place, but from out of state where (the victim) voluntarily moved to knowing that this case was out there, at least prior to the (previous) dismissal,” Boyle said. “If there was costs for travel from the original home from Ottawa County to here, we would agree with that.”
A hearing will take place to determine the full amount of restitution at a later date.
Rickert is already serving with the MDOC at the Cooper Street Facility in Jackson. He was sentenced to two years and 10 months to 10 years in prison in October 2021 in Newaygo County for home invasion, third degree.
He previously was convicted on two charges of interfering with a communications device, a charge of assault/resist/obstruct a police officer and a charge of fleeing a police officer third degree. He also served after pleading no contest to home invasion third degree.