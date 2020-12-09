A man was sentenced to probation and time served in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday after pleading guilty to making an attempted threat of terrorism.
The plea was entered during a hearing held via Zoom before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
The count was in relation to an Oct. 8, 2019, arrest, during which Richard William Kuehler made threatening statements at the local Walmart, according to Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola.
Kuehler’s attorney, Doug Stevenson, raised an objection to the pre-sentencing investigation report. He said that the statements made by Kuehler were misinterpreted.
“There was never a direct threat. It was an off-hand remark, a very poor one, that basically that said, well, ‘I could. I could.’ It was never, ‘I’m going to…,’” Stevenson said.
Stevenson successfully argued that his client should get some leniency on the threat of terrorism.
Spaniola, in response, said Kuehler threatened an act of terrorism without using or threatening to use a device or substance.
“In this particular case, Mr. Kuehler, while in the Walmart store… said that he threatened to blow up the store. He had just purchased propane. And that was done in response to a rejection by a young store employee who was working as a cashier at the store at that time,” Spaniola said.
Spaniola cited a previous instance where Kuehler was charged with the same crime on April 28, 2019. He later pleaded guilty to being a disorderly person disturbing the peace in June 2019.
“He knew clearly what he was doing and what he was saying would be interpreted in this fashion by virtue (of the fact) that he had done it similarly, at a very similar incident (in the past),” Spaniola said. “That case was ultimately pled down to a misdemeanor. Quite frankly, the ink was barely dry on that order when he committed this particular offense.”
Sniegowski agreed with Stevenson that the sentencing recommendation should not be as high.
“It requires an act. It’s a willful and deliberate act,” Sniegowski said. “Here, we have a threat or a verbal threat. There is no act involved, and because of that, it does not fit that definition of an act of terrorism as contemplated.”
Because of the reduction, Sniegowski sentenced Kuehler to two years of probation, 365 days of jail with credit for 375 days served and a monthly supervision fee. Sniegowski also levied fines and costs in $398.
Spaniola was seeking more probation.
“I believe that two years should be a minimum,” he said. “I would ask the court to consider a greater term of probation.”
Stevenson sought no probation, and asked that there be minimal fines and costs.
The length of the probation, whether it was shorter or longer, depends on other factors, Sniegowski said.
“That’s subject to all of the terms and conditions outlined in the pre-sentence report,” she said. “The probation agent, if they feel it should be shorter or longer depending on compliance with those terms, can petition the court to change those terms at any time.”
The initial threat of terrorism count was dismissed.