The former director of the Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA) rejected a plea offer in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday and the matter will now be rescheduled for a different trial date.
Peter Manting, 67, faces four felony charges from an incident on Sept. 20, 2020. The organization stated that the allegations that Manting faces were not related to his work for the non-profit organization.
The charges he faces include one count of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent; a felony count of larceny $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and two felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Mason County Prosecutor’s Office placed a plea deal on the table that would have allowed Manting to plead to one count of using a computer to commit a crime and larceny $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. Charges of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent and one count of using a computer to commit a crime would have been dismissed in exchange for his plea to the other charges. He would have also have to pay back more than $1,300 in restitution.
The matter was previously set for trial next month on May 24-26 in 51st Circuit Court.
Judge Susan Sniegowski said they would do their best to get the trial back on the docket soon.
Manting remains free on $5,000 personal recognizance bond.