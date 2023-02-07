The sentencing of a Ludington man, who was found guilty of two drug charges following a jury trial last December, was delayed following a motion by the defense for a new trial in 51st Circuit Court.
Anthony John Priese, 41, and his defense attorney Horia Razvan Neagos appeared in court Tuesday to ask for the new trial.
It took the jury less than an hour to convict Priese of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines and maintaining a drug house. The trial lasted two days.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski took the request under advisement and a new hearing date has yet to be scheduled. The judge said she would have to review the trial transcripts before making a decision. She did not preside over the trial but visiting Judge Tim Hicks of Muskegon did.
Neagos argued that testimony by Phillip Dougherty, whose uncle Crandall Smith leased the Rasmussen Road trailer where the drugs were kept and sold from, was hearsay and should not be allowed into evidence. He argued the same issue during the trial but was overruled by the judge.
Dougherty had testified in court that he had overheard Smith and Priese discussing selling drugs from the trailer and making runs to Muskegon to purchase them.
“There was also no corroborating testimony offered during the trial either,” Neagos argued.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand argued bringing up the question as to why Smith would lie under oath.
“It’s against his best interests to get up there and lie,” she said.
She also said there was a strong testimony from former drug users and police officers given during the trial that supported his testimony and their experiences at the trailer.