A man who was found guilty of delivery or manufacturing methamphetamine by a jury earlier this year was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections for 4 to 20 years in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday morning.
Judge Susan Sniegowski sentenced Joseph Benjamin Terhaar, 36, to the prison term with MDOC with credit for 433 days served. Terhaar must also pay $198 in fines and costs.
Terhaar also has a pending case in Manistee County, and Sniegowski said the judge in that matter will decide whether or not the sentence rendered Tuesday would be concurrent or consecutive to the Manistee County matter.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand asked Sniegowski to consider a prior convictions for possession of methamphetamine by Terhaar. She sought 4 years as the minimum.
“I believe he was on bond when he committed this particular offense,” Hand said. “I am asking that the court go along with the recommendation of 48 months. I think it’s fair, but I am asking that the court make it consecutive to any sentence he was serving before this because he did comment the offense while he was out on bond.”
Terhaar was tried in early September with the trial lasting about two days. The crime took place on Sept. 21, 2021.
Terhaar was represented by Horia Neagos on Tuesday. He took over the case from Ashley Siegel. Neagos said he understood that his chief issue is the law itself.
“If this was cocaine, if this was heroin, if this was fentanyl — again I’m not comparing, they’re all dangerous — if this were these other instances, it would be a Class D felony,” Neagos said. “I’m not asking the court to go below the guidelines. He had a full jury trial, and he was found guilty.”
Terhaar said he was sorry for what happened.
“I know I messed up. I know what I did was wrong,” he said. “I hope that you take mercy on me.”
Sniegowski said that Terhaar knew what substances he had and he was in possession of large quantities of those.
“That’s what led to these charges,” she said.