A 24-year-old man was sentenced to prison on three violent offenses Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Jonathan Henry Schwab was sentenced to 34 months to 10 years on a charge of assault to great bodily harm less than murder; and two terms of 366 days to two years on two charges of assaulting/resisting a police officer. The terms will be served concurrently but consecutively for whatever sentence he will receive for breaking the rules of his parole.
On May 5, 2018, he was sentenced in Oceana Circuit Court to 18 months to 15 years on a charge of criminal sexual conduct, third degree with a person aged 13 to 15, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections website. He was paroled on July 7, 2020, and would have finished that parole term on July 7 of this year.
The victim of the assault addressed the court.
“I’m a kind and generous person,” he said, “but unfortunately I have no nice words for him. I’m here today to see that justice is done. I hope he understands the severity of his actions.”
His defense attorney, Tracie McCarn-Dinehart also addressed the court.
“At 17 he was kicked out of his adoptive parent’s home,” she stated. “He had no support system. He missed the birth of his first child and all he wants to do is get better.
“I hate to say this,” McCarn-Dinehart added, “but the foster care system failed this young man. He admits that he has made mistakes and is ready to take responsibility.”
McCarn-Dinehart added that he has been no problems since he has been incarcerated. She said she hopes the court would allow him to take advantage of whatever programs the prison system could offer him, including the “boot camp” program or Special Alternatives to Incarceration program.
“At 24 it’s time to take responsibility for your actions,” Judge Sniegowski said when she rendered her sentence. “Your upbringing does give me some insight into your problems as well as the criminal history you have. But its time to own up to what you’ve done. Being here today is the first step.”