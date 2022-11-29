A man was sentenced to 3 to 15 years in prison for home invasion second degree Tuesday morning in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Mitchel Sidney Fuller, 33, was sentenced to the home invasion count as well as a habitual offender second offense warrant and was to serve with the Michigan Department of Corrections.
He pleaded guilty to the charges on May 24, and the original incident took place on Dec. 9, 2020, in the City of Ludington.
He received credit for 96 days served, but must also pay $198 in fines and costs.