A Hart man who was accused of raping a Ludington woman in 2018, and threatened to harm her or her children if she told authorities, was sentenced to prison Tuesday by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski.
On a charge of assault to commit great bodily harm less than murder Paul Edward Bliss, 35, was sentenced to 18 months to 15 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections. On a charge of criminal sexual conduct, third degree, and being a habitual offender, second offense, he was also sentenced to 18 months to 15 years with the MDOC.
“I’m going to tell you right now, Mr. Bliss, that I don’t think this is enough time,” Judge Sniegowski said, before rendering her sentence. “And it’s going to be up to you whether you max out on these sentences or not. I believe you probably will serve the maximum time.
“This is the second case today that we’ve seen that a crime was committed after someone initiated contact through a dating app,” she continued. “Unfortunately, bad things can happen when we meet people online. We believe that we live in a safe community and that bad things don’t happen here, but they do. I urge people not to let their guard down.
“It’s perplexing to me and troubling with the amount of time that there was between the time of the offense and today,” she added. “However there was a delay in charging Mr. Bliss, and when he was, it was at the beginning of the pandemic, so it’s been a long time getting to the end of this.”
Online public records show that this is not Bliss’ first brush with the law. Records from Wayne County show that in 2009 he had two separate court files. One file charged him with criminal sexual conduct, first degree and CSC, third degree. The second file shows he was charged with domestic violence, malicious destruction of personal property and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
He was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct, third degree, and is on the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry. He was sentenced in January 2010 to 2 1/2 to 15 years in prison. He was credited with 264 days served and ordered to pay $1,178 in fines and costs.
He also pleaded guilty to a count of assault with a dangerous weapon/felonious assault. He was sentenced in January 2010 to 5 months to 4 years in prison with credit for 258 days served and ordered to pay $5,228 in fines and costs including $4,000 in restitution.
“The circumstances and what happened in this case are shocking,” Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said. “Where meeting people and dating are so common in today’s society this case is the worst possible scenario of what can happen.
“What he did to this victim, performing various sex acts and threatening to hurt she and her young children if she told anyone, is unthinkable.
“Although the victim is not here today to speak on her own behalf, she has made her wishes known to me throughout the prosecution of this case, since it became mine.”
Charges were lodged against Bliss by retired Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola who preceded Kreinbrink.
As the victim was not present, Kreinbrink read a letter that she had prepared for the court.
She recounted how she had spent the near last three years “looking over her shoulder, and wondering if he would find me.”
The letter continued.
“I hope that he gets the punishment he deserves. I want to move on from this … so he can’t continue to hurt me or my children.”
The victim continued by saying that she had to move out of her apartment where the incident occurred and had to sell her bed and couch because looking at them gave her flashbacks.
“He made me scared. I basically had to move into seclusion so that he wouldn’t find us. I haven’t been able to date because I don’t know if I’ll ever trust anyone again. I hope he doesn’t retaliate against us when he gets out of prison, and I hope that my boys don’t remember any of this.”
Defense attorney Al Swanson asked the court to follow the recommendation made by the probation/parole department.
“My client is ready to face his punishment and move on with his life.”
Charges of CSC, first degree, unlawful imprisonment, and CSC, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration were dismissed when he pleaded no contest to the other counts.