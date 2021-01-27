A Ludington man was sentenced to prison Tuesday on drug charges and a felony charge of resisting/obstructing/assaulting a police officer.
Sean Russell Daugherty, 36, 3624 Forest Hill Circle, was sentenced to concurrent sentences of 2-14 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, schedule 1, 2, 3. His concurrent sentence of 16 months to 2 years with the MDOC was for assaulting/resisting/opposing a police officer, fourth degree.
In addressing Daugherty, via Zoom Video Conferencing, Judge Susan K. Sniegowski stated that he had a long history with the court, going back a long way.
“This was a very serious crime,” the judge continued. “Luckily, the young woman that you delivered the drugs to was saved from an overdose with Narcan. Had she not been you could have been facing much more serious offenses and this could have been very tragic.”
“This was a very serious case,” Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink said in presenting the case. “And what was absolutely a red flag for me was the long history of drug use. It was a prevalent theme in all of Mr. Daugherty’s past record. I believe that the plea agreement reached in this case is appropriate and I would ask the court follow that.”
Becky Lederer, defense attorney asked that the court follow the plea agreement as well.
When Daugherty addressed the court he apologized for what he had done.
“I’m sorry I put her in that situation and myself as well,” he said. “I’m looking forward to just serving my time, getting this over with, so I can just move on with my life and put all this behind me.”
Charges dismissed Tuesday at his sentencing included a controlled substance, delivery or manufacture, schedule 1,2,3; a like charge, which excluded marijuana and cocaine; fleeing a police officer, fourth degree and driving with a suspended operator’s license.
Daugherty was also ordered to pay $456 in fines, costs, and other court fees. He was given credit for 87 days of time he has already served in jail.