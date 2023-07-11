A man whose fiance died in his arms two years ago said that event put him in a tailspin and he began using drugs.
Eric Williams, 43, will have a lot of time to think about his choice of using drugs as he was sentenced to three concurrent prison sentences by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
“I’ve been clean since October,” he told the court, “and I want to stay that way. I had a set back. That’s all. I’m going to beat this.”
Williams was sentenced to three concurrent terms of 18 months to eight years on three charges of possession of a controlled substance and being a habitual offender, third offense. He was given credit for time served varying from 130 to 123 days.
“I hope you realize what getting off drugs has done for you,” the judge said. “Because you look 10 years younger than the last time I saw you.”