A teen and her family now have closure after waiting four years for justice in a case that caused the teenager to spiral down into a “dark hole” after what the prosecution called a “horrific” incident in 2018.
The incident, which involved a then 14-year-old girl, included her rape and intoxication, which the prosecution said was purported by the 41-year-old man who was sentenced Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Terrence Antonio-Robert Murphy was sentenced to five years probation and 30 days in jail for a charge of attempted criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree. He was given credit for two days already served in jail. He is to have no contact with the victim or her family.
Additionally, in rendering her sentence, Judge Susan K. Sniegowski told Murphy that she would hold a year’s worth of jail time over his head for the entire length of probation.
“If you violate your probation Mr. Murphy, you’ll be back here in front of me, and you probably don’t want to take that chance,” Judge Sniegowski said.
The victim’s mother addressed the court Tuesday. At times choking back tears she read a letter from her daughter, who chose not to be present in court for the sentencing hearing.
In part, this is what the letter read:
“The incident put me in a dark hole. I locked myself in my room … I didn’t want any help. I pushed those away who tried to help me … the pain will never go away. I have felt insecure … he took my life away. He needs to be punished the way I punished myself for three years.”
“This is a long-awaited day,” her mother said. “Four years we’ve waited. I want justice for my daughter.”
The prosecution and the defense spent nearly a half hour arguing over different points on the Michigan Department of Correction’s (MDOC) pre-sentence investigation. The investigation presents the findings of the field agent. The agent looks into the legal and social background of the defendant to determine if there are extenuating circumstances which should influence the severity or leniency of a sentence.
Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said she didn’t know how much more she could add to pre-sentence comments, other than what the victim’s mother had told the court.
“An agreement was reached in this case because the victim wanted closure,” Hand said. “This was such a horrific crime. This girl will never get over what happened to her. I trust the court to follow the agreement and additionally prohibit no contact with the victim or her family.”
“My client spent nine months in the Mason County Jail waiting for DNA test results to come back,” attorney Becky Lederer told the court. “He was finally released and the test results still hadn’t come back. He was not charged until years after the incident. The incident occurred June 3, 2018 and he was not charged until Oct. 9, 2020. I don’t know why it took so long. Nobody seems to know.
“He has a job now, and a wife,” Lederer continued. “We recognize the sentiment of what her mother said today. But I want the court to remember that he has already sat in jail for nine months already. I would ask the court to follow the recommendations in the agreement.”
The sentencing guideline range for the offense is 2-17 months.
“I understand why plea agreements are made,” Judge Sniegowski said.”This is one of those cases. This victim has been left without justice for years. The case overall is troubling. We have conflicting police reports coming from different witnesses. There was a delay in charging the defendant.
“Sometimes trying to fashion a sentence which provides not only justice, but closure for the victim, is liking picking things out of the air. But Mr. Murphy has made some positive changes in his life however, like holding down a job.”
Murphy was also ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees, as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee to the MDOC while he is on probation.
His co-defendant was sentenced in 2020 on a charge of attempted criminal sexual conduct, third degree. He was sentenced to five years probation and one year in jail, with credit for three days already served.