A 50-year-old man was sentenced on misdemeanor charges in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Michael Grant pleaded guilty to being a disorderly person and two counts of attempting to resist and oppose a police officer. He was given a year’s probation on each charge. Two counts of resisting and opposing a police officer, a felony, were dismissed upon his plea to the other three charges.
He was arrested Jan. 22 after Ludington Police responded to a call of a disturbance at Nader’s Motel on North Lakeshore Drive. He has a balance of $367 to pay for the fines, costs and other court fees.