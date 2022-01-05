A man was sentenced to jail time and probation on drug charges Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Bryan Patrick Lund was sentenced on two separate files, one with charges of possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance and possession of analogues. The second file charged him with possession of methamphetamines, which was dismissed, and a second charge of use of methamphetamines. He was sentenced on an added charge of being a habitual offender, third offense as well.
On the first file he was sentenced to three years probation and two days in jail, and was given credit for two days already served. On the second file, he was sentenced to one year in jail, with credit for four days already served. He was ordered to pay $851 in fines, costs and other court fees, as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation.
The prosecution asked the court to follow the plea agreement while the defense stated he was on a wait list for an inpatient rehabilitation facility.
Judge Sniegowski told Lund in rendering her sentence that he has to face his problems.
“In all the reports I’ve read, I’ve never seen where you have admitted to using drugs,” she said. “That is the first thing you have to admit to.
“You also have to remember how much support you have,” she added. “Your mom wants to go into business with you. You have the support of your family. Many defendants don’t have that.
“I hope you can move forward from this and be a productive member of society.”