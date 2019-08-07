Jerry Edson Weathers, 37, no address listed, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for failure to report an accident and one year in jail for attempted larceny of a person Tuesday at the 51st Circuit Court.
“He has a lengthy criminal history. He was on parole for home invasion first degree, home invasion third degree, felonious assault and home invasion second degree,” said Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola.
Those convictions were out of Kent, Newaygo and Muskegon counties, according to Spaniola.
“His parole officer did not know he was living and working in Mason County,” Spaniola said.
Defense attorney Al Swanson said Weathers acknowledged he did wrong.
“He took a flashlight from an individual to the accident scene,” said Swanson. He reiterated this was simply a flashlight, not a breaking in a home or car or stealing a wallet.
He was incarcerated for four months already, according to Swanson.
“I would like to apologize first and foremost for this incident,” Weathers said.
The circumstances of this case resulted from a car accident when the defendant drove his car off the road, according to Judge Susan Sniegowski.
“That was an intentional act to commit suicide and that’s what lead to all of these charges,” Sniegowski said.
Sniegowski said this was the second suicide attempt from Weathers.
“What I would like to see is a treatment plan. It is clear Mr. Weathers is in need of mental health treatment,” Sniegowski said.
Sniegowski said Weathers will need a transition plan for getting in and out of jail.
The offense date was April 7. His final conference hearing was a month later and there was a rejected plea and sentence agreement.
The final conference hearing was June 25 and he plead guilty to failure to report an accident and attempted larceny from a person.
Weathers has to pay $648 in fines and costs. The sentencings run concurrent to each other and consecutive to parole sentencing.