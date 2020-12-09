A man who has been in the Mason County Jail for more than a year received his sentence in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday from Judge Susan Sniegowski for third-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a person 13 to 15 years old.
In a hearing via the video-conference application Zoom, Sniegowski sentenced Ricky Todd Wilson to probation for five years, 365 days of jail with credit for 398 days served, and $598 in fines and costs for the incident.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said that in November 2019, the Forensic Center for Psychiatry determined Wilson was incompetent to stand trial, and 79th District Court concurred this past January. After treatment at the center, his competency was restored in district court in September of this year.
Spaniola asked the court to follow the terms of the plea agreement.
“It gives Mr. Wilson very little room for error, and I ask him and I urge him to be diligent to follow the terms of his probation to avoid further incarceration,” Spaniola said.
Wilson’s attorney, Becky Lederer, recognized “the little room for error.”
“Because he has been restored to competency and is on the correct medication, I’ve had this conversation with him (and told him) that he has to continue his medication in order to ensure that he stays well and feeling well,” Lederer said, adding that she is “hopeful.”
With the sentencing, a count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person age 13 to 15 was dismissed. In a separate case, two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer were also dismissed as a part of the plea agreement.