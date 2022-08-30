A man was sentenced to a year in jail with credit for time served, but in a separate file is where arguments took place in 51st Circuit Court in front of Judge Susan Sniegowski.

Tags

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos