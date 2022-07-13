A Custer man was sentenced to jail time for resisting and assaulting a police officer and domestic violence in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
James Warren Howe III was sentenced to one year in jail on two counts of resisting and assaulting a police officer. He was ordered to serve 31 days in jail now and was given credit for 31 days already served.
On a charge of domestic violence he was given a deferred jail term of 93 days in jail. He was ordered to serve 31 days in jail now and was given credit for 31 days already served. Two other charges of assaulting/resisting/opposing a police officer were dismissed upon his plea of guilty to the other charges. He was ordered to pay $586 in fines, costs, and other court fees.