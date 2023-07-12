A 28-year-old man was sentenced to jail time, probation and an inpatient substance abuse program Tuesday by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Jacob Anthony Lake pleaded guilty in May of the offense of possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy after being arrested by Ludington Police on Jan. 27. He was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months in jail and three years probation. He will be given credit for 165 days already served. He is to be released after serving 65 days, which he has already done, to an inpatient substance abuse program.
Judge Sniegowski said he would be released directly to a substance abuse program once a bed becomes available.
Lake, who was on probation for another offense when he was arrested, said he had a lapse in judgement.
“And now I really want this inpatient program,” Lake said. “I want to separate myself from the old crowd I hung with because they are, in part, to blame for my bad judgment.”
He was ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs and a $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation.