Michael Gregory Brault was sentenced to concurrent jail terms on drug charges by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday.
He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamines/esctasy. The charges stem from incidents in 2021 on May 11 and November 7. A charge of retail fraud, third degree, was dismissed.
He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 90 days in jail. He was given credit for 33 days already served and ordered to pay $856 in fines, costs, and other court fees.