Sebastian Dean Moore, who pleaded guilty on all charges, was sentenced to jail time and probation in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Moore was charged with four counts following an incident on Dec. 24, 2021. Those charges were assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assaulting, resisting or opposing a police officer.
Judge Susan Sniegowski sentenced Moore to concurrent terms of two years probation and 12 months in jail, with credit for 151 days already served.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said that these charges were Moore’s second, third and fourth felony charges. She asked the court follow the previous Cobbs agreement. A Cobbs agreement is one, following a court hearing, where the judge is allowed to make an agreement with a defendant concerning the sentence the court will impose if the defendant pleads guilty or no contest.
His attorney, Al Swanson, said it was all academic what the court did Tuesday because Moore was facing charges in two other counties.
“This whole situation is bizarre,” Judge Susan Sniegowski said.
“You used a coffee pot as a weapon?” she asked Moore.
“It just amazes me the lengths you went to, Mr. Moore, to try and get around this situation, but looking at everything altogether I think a year in jail is appropriate. I hope you engage in the services offered to you in jail.”
Moore was ordered to pay $802 in fines, costs, and other court fees as well as a $30 per month fee while he is on probation to the probation/parole department.