A man was sentenced to time served in jail and 18 months of probation for convictions of attempted assaulting a police officer and seduction.
Devonta Gene Young, 27, was sentenced to concurrent terms for two files in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon in Ludington.
In one file, Young was sentenced to 99 days in jail with credit for 99 days along with 18 months of probation.
The sentence was for two counts of attempted assault/resist/obstruct an officer. Three counts of assault/resist/obstruct an officer were dismiss as was a count of disturbing the peace.
The charges were from an incident May 25, 2020, and investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
In a second file, Young was sentenced to 103 days in jail with credit for 103 days along with 18 months of probation. The sentence was for a guilty plea to seduction. A count of criminal sexual conduct first degree (relationship) and delivery of marijuana to a minor were dismissed. The charges were from an Aug. 1, 2019, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department.