A man was sentenced to jail time, probation and fines from charges he pleaded no contest to that came from an incident on Oct. 13, 2021.
Kegan David Strait was sentenced to six months in the Mason County Jail with credit for 70 days, two years of probation and $1,433 in fines and costs including $25 in restitution plus $30 per month in a supervision fee. He pleaded no contest previously to operating under the influence causing incapacitation injury.
“I’d like to apologize for the poor decision I made and Id like to apologize to the victim and the family as well,” Strait said, holding back his emotions.
Strait was the driver of a silver BMW sedan with two other passengers.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink said a plea offer was not extended from her office, and she outlined the injuries of a passenger in the vehicle.
“(The victim) suffered a variety of injuries including a broken jaw, a fractured pelvis, lacerations on his liver and also a tear in his small intestine,” Kreinbrink said.
Those in the vehicle needed to be extricated from car. Strait was freed after the driver’s side door was pried open. A victim was sent to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and spent seven weeks in the intensive care unit which included an induced coma. The victim was at the preliminary exam and needed the use of a walker to be there.
“Unfortunately, that night, he made a poor choice of driving with a couple of friends in a vehicle and recognizes he was drinking,” said Strait’s attorney, Becky Lederer.
“He turned himself into jail and closed up his apartment to prepare for a jail stint,” she said.
Since the incident, Lederer noted that Strait was working with Mason County Recovery.
Sniegowski said she was surprised by the recommendations by the parole department, but noted just how serious the incident was.
“You are very lucky. It’s hard sitting in that chair and facing a jail sentence. You are lucky to be alive and the other passengers in the car are lucky to be alive,” Sniegowski said.
And, she said that the sentence to Strait is likely to be quite impactful.
“For an offender that is before the court on a serious felony that really has no significant prior history. A couple of months can be as significant to that person as several years in prison to another type of offender,” Sniegowski said. “That’s why we look at both the offense and offender.
“That’s why I think spending half a year in jail is significant to you.”