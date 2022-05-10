A 58-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to probation and jail time on a drug charge Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Crandal Lee Smith was sentenced to one year of probation and six months in jail, with credit for 87 days already served, on a charge of possession of methamphetamines.
Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand told the court she did not think that given Smith’s performance on bond that probation was a good idea. She recommended straight jail time for him.
His attorney, Traci McCarn-Dinehart, asked the court to following the agreement that had been made, citing that he had a number of other cases pending in the courts.
“I know what I did was wrong,” Smith said.
“Mr. Smith, at 58 years old, this is not an age for you to be learning these kind of life lessons. You’ve had four prior vehicle immobilization from past felonies and yet here we are.”
“I feel for the safety of the community that you belong in jail.”
In rendering the fines and costs Smith must pay, the judge ordered $1,600 in restitution to the court for the costs of jury trials that had been set for this charge and he failed to show up for. Additionally he was ordered to pay $1,588 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation.