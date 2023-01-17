A man with a long list of prior offenses was sentenced in yet another felony case against him Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Tony Jerome Lopez, 48, was sentenced to jail time and probation on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, after he threatened his girlfriend with a box cutter late last year.
Despite that, his girlfriend offered a victim’s statement Tuesday asking that the no contact order be lifted between them.
“He’s my rock, my everything,” the tearful victim told the court.
“I’m losing everything because I can’t pay the bills,” she continued. “I know he didn’t do it on purpose. I do love him. He’s my fiancé. We were supposed to get married. I should have never called the cops. I’m sorry I ever did.”
“Although I respect her feelings, he did threaten her with a box cutter,” Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand told the court.
“Mr. Lopez has a long list of prior offenses, including a recent stint in prison, and for the same charge I might add,” Hand said. “I think he deserves a jail term or maybe even prison.”
According to OTIS, the Offender Tracking System website, Lopez was sentenced in 2017 in Oceana County after pleading no contest to the charge. He was given 23 months to five years on July 17, 2017. He was released from prison on July 16, 2021. He was charged with the new felony on Oct. 27, 2022, even though there was a delay in reporting the incident by the victim in the case.
Lopez entered his guilty plea on Nov. 29, 2022.
He was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months in jail with credit given for 93 days already served. He was placed on probation for three years.
HIs defense attorney Horia Razvan Neagos, asked the court to consider giving him a sentence of time served and probation, which the judge denied.
“I’m not going to insult this court by saying he should be given a break. I’m just asking that you look at the whole picture,” he said.
“Despite everything, the victim knows what she’s saying and doing,” he continued. “But he does have a job, and he was supporting her because she’s unable to work.”
Prior to rendering her sentence Tuesday, the judge said that Lopez had already taken responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty.
“That’s a step in the right direction,” she told Lopez. “But I hope this is the wake up call you need Mr. Lopez. Something has to. If you keep up this kind of behavior you will end up back in prison.
“And I respect the victim’s heart felt testimony today, but I am leaving the restraining order in place for now. It can be revisited at a later time if that is desired.
“As I look at this report there are so many things that are so concerning to me,” Judge Sniegowski continued. “There are many red flags. He threatened to kill the victim.”
And she spoke directly to the victim in the case and told her she thought she was being victimized and told her she needs help.
“There are services available for people like you,” she added. “They’re meant to help you.”