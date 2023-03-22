A 35-year-old Ludington man who attempted to assault a friend with a pair of scissors last summer was sentenced to jail time and probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Corey Carsten was sentenced on charges of felonious assault and assault and battery before Judge Susan Sniegowski. Ludington police officers arrested Carsten in August 2022 after they were called to a home in the 800 block of St. Paul Street.
On the felonious assault charge, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years probation. On the assault and battery, charge he was sentenced to a concurrent 30-day jail term. He was given credit for six and two days already served, respectively.
A no contact order with the victim was continued and he was ordered to pay $448 in fines, costs, a $30 per month monitoring fee and restitution.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand told the court that Carsten had 17 misdemeanor convictions and one felony conviction on his record and had served previous jail time.
“I know I’ve been in trouble before,” Carsten said, “but I’ve changed a lot.”
Despite his comments Judge Sniegowski said she thought the jail time was appropriate.
“You can not continue down this path you’ve been on and not expect to pay the consequences,” she added.