James Howard Wemple was sentenced to jail time and probation in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
He was charged with impersonating a peace officer to commit a crime. A charge of retail fraud, third degree, was dismissed with his plea to the other charge.
Wemple was sentenced to two years probation and one year in jail, with 266 up front and given credit for 266 already served. Upon his release from the jail here, he will be transported to the Lake County Jail to finish serving a term there for offenses committed in that county.
He was ordered to pay $628 in fines, costs and other court fees. He was also ordered not to enter either Ludington Wesco station while on probation.