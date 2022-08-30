Anthony Stuart Blowers

Anthony Stuart Blowers answers a question from 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski while his attorney Becky Lederer looks on Tuesday afternoon in Ludington.

 David Bossick | Daily News

A man was sentenced to jail and probation for a count of possession of methamphetamines Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court in front of Judge Susan Sniegowski.

