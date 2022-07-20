A man was sentenced to a term in jail and probation on a conviction of two counts of resisting an officer in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon in Ludington.
Kyle Fredrick Schilling, 33, was sentenced to 12 months in jail with credit for 166 days.
Schilling was also sentenced to 12 months of probation.
He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault/resist/obstruct an officer. A count of domestic violence was dismissed.
The charges are from a Dec. 22, 2021, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.