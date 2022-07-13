A man who was arrested for drunken driving with an 8-year-old child in the vehicle with him was sentenced to jail time and probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Randy Robert Roswell was arrested on Thanksgiving Eve in 2021 by Mason County Sheriff deputies.
According to Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink, Roswell’s blood alcohol content at the time of his arrest was .213.
“This is very serious and very concerning to me,” Krienbrink said. “The evening’s events could have taken a very serious turn for the worse that night.
“We are asking the court to follow the recommendation that has been made.”
Matthew Miller, defense attorney, said that his client wishes he could take the night back and wishes it had never happened.
“Mr. Roswell was up here at deer camp,” Miller said. “He knows that he took things too far that night, but he’s trying to be proactive about it now.”
Miller said that Roswell has consistency been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and sought out substance abuse counseling.
“I know I made a big mistake that night,” Roswell told the court. “I didn’t think I had a problem but I realize I do now and I’m doing something about it.”
On the charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, third offense notice, he was sentenced to probation for three years and nine months in jail along with 480 hours of community service. Six months of the jail term were suspended and he was given credit for two days already served.
On the term of drunken driving with a minor in the vehicle he was sentenced to a concurrent term of 30 days in jail with credit for two days already served.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski told Roswell she was encouraged that he had stepped up to his mistake and was already making efforts to resolve his addiction.
She ordered that Roswell be placed on SCRAM monitoring (an alcohol tether device) during the time of his probation. She also allowed Roswell to begin his jail term on Oct. 1.
He is the owner of Roswell Construction and summer is his busy season with construction.
“I understand now is your busy season,” Sniegowski said. “I won’t take you away from your business now.”
Roswell was ordered to pay $1,398 in fines, costs, other court fees as well as a monitoring fee for the time he is on probation.