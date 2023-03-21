One of three defendants charged in Mason County with the Feb. 1, 2022 entry into the former Camp Sauble Prison Camp in Free Soil Township was sentenced Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Jason Larry Jansma, 46, was sentenced to jail time and probation for his part, along with two others, in the entry into the former prison camp and theft of equipment used by the Free Soil-Mead Fire Department for the annual “Haunted Prison.”
Jansma was sentenced to concurrent terms of six months in jail and three years probation for charges of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. He still owes $5,686 in fines, costs and restitution. Of that amount, according to his attorney Horia Razvan Neagos, $5,150 is restitution.
Jansma apologized to the victims, the community and his family for what he said turned a disaster for him.
“I know I messed things up, especially with my daughter, and I’m so sorry for that,” he told the court.
The judge praised him for stepping up to the plate and admitting that he made a mistake. He has already been sentenced on related crimes in another county where he and his defendants were pulled over with the goods in the back of a pickup on the night of the crime.
“And although I praise you for that I still feel that jail time and the added probation time here I think are necessary,” she added.
The time he received here will run concurrent to the time in Osceola County. He must report to the Mason County Jail Friday night to begin serving his concurrent six-month jail sentences.
Jansma was sentenced in 49th Circuit Court in Reed City on Nov. 23, 2022, on a charge of possession of burglary tools and receiving and concealing stolen property. The latter charge was dismissed upon his plea to the possession charge. He was sentenced to 340 days in jail and was given credit for 340 days already served. He remains on 18 months probation and still owes a balance of $15,169.13 in Osceola County.