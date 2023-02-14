A Scottville man was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for time served, and was ordered to complete a rehabilitation alternative program (RAP) after pleading guilty to a possession of methamphetamine charge that violated a probation sentence from a 2020 aggravated stalking charge.
Matthew Jason Case, 49, of Scottville, pleaded guilty to violating probation Tuesday before Judge Susan Sniewgowski.
Sniegowski said if Case doesn’t complete the RAP program, he could serve 22 months in prison.
The methamphetamine possession charge is from an arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office on March 25, 2022.
At the time of that arrest, Case was on probation for an aggravated stalking charge relating to an arrest by the Ludington Police Department on Jan. 4, 2020.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand told the court that she and Case’s attorney, Tracie Dinehart, had “many conversations” about the defendant’s lengthy criminal history when considering plea agreement options.
“This defendant does have a horrific criminal record, one of the worst I’ve seen, but with that being said … with this particular case it seems that most of his past behavior stems from a drug problem,” Hand stated. “He’s now had 326 days to sober up in jail, and he has agreed to attend the RAP program as part of his plea and sentence in this case as well as his probation violation.
“That will give him another six months to work on his sobriety, and hopefully, at the end of all of that time, we won’t see him back here.”
Dinehart agreed that Case is “no stranger to this court,” but she stressed that Case is beginning to understand and accept the extent of his issues with substances.
“I can say he’s had the come-to-Jesus (moment) he needs, but he should have had that come-to-Jesus a long time ago,” Dinehart said. “Mr. Case recognizes that he has a serious problem. He needs to and wants to address that problem, but he also understands that a lot of his problem is his own doing because he allows himself to be in the environments that lead him down the path to continue to have the triggers.”
Dinehart added that she hopes the RAP will “assist us in retraining his criminal thinking.”
“He’s agreeable to that program, he wants to take part in the program and he understands that if he doesn’t successfully complete that program he does face prison,” she said.
Sniegowski said Tuesday’s RAP and time served charges will run concurrent to other penalties and counts.